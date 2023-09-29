NAVASCO 1992-year group donates to alma mater

The 1992 year group of Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Upper East Region on Monday donated an amount of GH¢5,000 to the school in response to an appeal by the Head of the school to purchase equipment for the sports contin­gent for the region’s Super Zonal athlete’s competition.

The competition which began on Wednesday will run until October 5.

Madam Pamela Buntugu, on behalf of the president of the group, Peter Saah, presented the money to the Headmistress, Mercy Babachuweh, at a short ceremony.

The headmistress expressed appreciation for the kind gesture from the group and appealed to other Old NAVASCANS (Nabia) to support the school to prepare the sport team to win laurels at subsequent competi­tions.

She also expressed the hope that the gesture would inspire the school sports team to per­form well.

Other members present were Justina Asumboya, Saani­Mahama and Raphael Alobase

BY TIMES REPORTER