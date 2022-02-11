Nat’l U-15 boys team for 2022 IberCup

Ghana’s boys U-15 national team will participate in the 2022 IberCup International tournament in Israel.

Coach Yaw Preko’s boys will for the first time step onto the international stage to play in one of the most prestigious youth tournaments scheduled for Eilat – Israel from May 8-11, 2022.

The team has been preparing for their assignments at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram since June last year.

The IberCup is one of the largest youth tournaments for some of the best football academies and junior national teams across the globe.