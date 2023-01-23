MTN/FA Cup competition: Kotoko edge stubborn Benab FC to move on

Kumasi Asante Kotoko sealed their qualification to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Benab Football Club at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday.

The lower-tier club of Doti, near Sepe in Kumasi, were in fact, a de­light to watch as they stretched the Porcupine Warriors to their limit.

It took the swiftness of defender Maxwell Agyemang to poke home the winning goal at the death of a pulsating 95 minutes to seal quali­fication to the Round of 16.

Kotoko took the lead in the 17th minute through a free-kick taken by Justice Blay.

Benab FC, who are leading Zone Five of the ongoing Ashanti Regional Division Two Champi­onship, dictated the game in both halves but failed to take advantage of the many chances they had.

Kotoko went into the break leading by a solitary goal.

On resumption, Benab FC brought on Munkhaila Abdulla who changed the pattern of the game and became a thorn in the flesh of the Kotoko rear-guard.

On the 69th minute mark, Mohammed Umar put the ball in a yawning net of Kotoko to cancel the lead.

As the two coaches were pre­paring for the penalty shootouts as the five minutes added on time had almost elapsed, Agyemang popped up and connected Enock Morrison’s corner to make it 2-1 for Kotoko.

