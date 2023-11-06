MoE commits to promoting gender polices – Chief Director

The Ministry of Edu­cation (MoE) remains committed to champion­ing gender sensitive policies to address challenges women and young girls face in education.

According to the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mrs­ Mamle Andrews, her outfit was pushing this agenda by intro­ducing scholarship programmes and campaigns targeting girls and women only.

Speaking at a public engage­ment in Accra organised by the Ghana Chapter of the Forum for African Women Educationists (FAWE), a women centered NGO last Friday, she stated that increas­ing access to education for females should not be underestimated.

It was on the theme; “Finding new pathways to secure a future for the 21st century African Girl.”

According to Mrs Andrews, the MoE existed to ensure quality and accessible education for all.

“We have tried to attain this through the formulation, coordi­nation, monitoring, and evaluation of policies with motivated staff and appropriate systems with an ultimate vision to build a highly educated and skilled nation where every Ghanaian can achieve their ­potential. This includes girls and women alike,” she said.

Mrs Andrews revealed that her outfit had successfully reduced in­cidences of gender-based violence by taking steps to prevent and address bullying, harassments, and discrimination in addition to pro­moting safe school practices.

She also called for more effort in promoting TVET as a part of lifelong learning, and to continue to create employment and decent work, inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

She called of FAWE to join the MoE to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) career choices for girls.

Mrs Andrew revealed that­ through specialist enrolment tactics and Ghana’s new TVET programmes,her outfit was dedicated to significantly increase existing females in pre-tertiary TVET schools to achieve a gender transformational education system in the TVET space.

Executive Director of FAWE Africa, Mrs Martha Muhwezi presenting an overview of the NGO’s activities, said the vison of FAWE was to create an inclusive society where all African girls and women have access to quality education and training to achieve full potential.

“FAWE will continue to give off its best in the promotion of gender responsive policies, practices and attitudes and foster innovations that will provide op­portunities for African girls and women to prosper in all realms of their lives,” she added.

FAWE, she said had among others offered comprehensive scholarships to girls from prima­ry to PHD levels.

The convenor of the Affir­mative Action Bill Coalition,Ms Sheila Minkah-Premo, in her submission emphasised the need for the private sector to active­ly provide the opportunity for women to lead.

This, she said was necessary because women bring unique perspectives and skills that en­hanced innovation and decision making, adding that embracing gender diversity fosters a more inclusive and forward-thinking business environment, ultimately driving growth and success.

