Medeama pip Remo Stars

A 22nd minute deflected strike from Jonathan Sowah gave Medeama SC a winning start in the CAF Champi­ons League first-round preliminary first-leg game as they earned a 1-0 victory over visiting Remo Stars SC of Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Medeama, back to continen­tal club action after seven years’ absence, started the game on a fast note, probing for the opener but failed to convert the few chances that came their way.

The visitors had their first real strike on target 13 minutes after Dayo Ojo headed straight at the goalkeeper Felix Kyei from a Seun Ogunribide’s free kick.

Medeama turned defence into attack in the 22nd minute when Sowah found an opening and fired a trademark long strike which went off a defender before beating goalkeeper Bankole Kayode in post for Remo.

The visitors were not overawed by the atmosphere inside the Cape Coast Stadium after the goal; they pushed men forward to find an equaliser but goalkeeper Felix Kyei picked out a strike from Isaac James in the 27th minute with ease.

The second half saw the visitors stamp their authority on the game and dictated play while maintain­ing good pressure on the host but failed to turn the chances into goals.

Sikiru Alimi missed a great chance after a good cross by Ogun­ribide five minutes after the break.

On 61 minutes, Coach Evans Adotey brought on Godknows Dzakpasu and Benjamin Bature in place of Jean Vital Ourega and Theophilus Anoba in search of more goals but that did not happened as they held on to the slim win.

Medeama would face the Ogun State club this weekend in the re­turn leg at the 5000-capacity Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne Remo, Ogun State.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY