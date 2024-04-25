Master Drilling Ghana Limited, Pamicor promote local content in mining

Master Drill­ing Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Master Drill­ing Group, has entered into partnership with Pamicor Limited, a Ghanaian firm specialised in development and production, drilling and human resources management for the mining industry.

The alliance is to empower Master Drilling Ghana to deliver comprehensive turnkey solutions to the underground mining sector and promote the local content agenda of the government in the mining sector.

The Executive Director of Master Drilling Ghana Limited, Mr Gary Sheppard, underscored the strategic significance of the acquisition.

He emphasised that Master Drilling Ghana Limited was playing crucial role in delivering specialised services and technological innova­tions to enhance operational effi­ciency and safety standards within the mining sector.

Mr Sheppard said the company had a good track record in the Ghanaian market and had suc­cessfully executed various critical projects for mining companies.

The projects, he mentioned, in­clude ventilation shafts, ore passes, slot raises, dewatering holes, and escape ways.

Mr Sheppard said the partner­ship formed part of his outfit’s commitment to localising and bolstering its service offerings.

“The collaborative vision extends beyond Ghana, aiming to extend services across West Africa. Leveraging cutting-edge mechanical tools, the partnership intends to revolutionise conventional shaft sinking and horizontal develop­ment practices, promising transfor­mative impacts on the industry,” he stated.

Commenting on the partnership, the Director of Pamicor Limited, Mr Kofi P. Amponsah-Mensah, said partnership between foreign and local entities brought enor­mous value to the country.

“This partnership is strategically made to provide specialised ser­vices and introduce technological innovations to improve operations in the mining sector,” he stated.

Mr Amponsah-Mensah empha­sised that the partnership had the potential to elevate safety standards and operational efficiencies across the Ghanaian and West African mining landscape.

The Chairman of Master Drill­ing Ghana Limited, Henry Antwi, welcomed the partnership and said such alliances were needed to boost the mining industry.

“This collaboration will promote localisation in the Ghanaian mining sector, create sustainable jobs, and develop the technical, commercial, and managerial capabilities of Gha­naians,” he stated.

