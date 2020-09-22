Mahama promises ultra modern industrial parks in next NDC govt

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to build modern training centres to upgrade garages to keep them in business.



“The next NDC government will promote the growth and development of industrial parks for garage owners and workers,” he stressed.





Former President Mahama stated this when addressing artisans and garage owners at Tuobodom in the Techiman North Constituency on Saturday as part of his three-day tour of the Bono East Region.

He noted that fully equipped industrial parks with diagnostic centres and other modern facilities for vehicle maintenance would be developed to train garage operators on the maintenance of vehicles with new and improved technology.





Former President Mahama added that “given the rapid deployment of new technologies in vehicles, it was imperative that garage owners and workers will be given the needed training to make them relevant for their industry to keep them in employment.





“So, we are going to collaborate with the Eureka Garages Association, Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organisation in Kumasi and all other garage associations in the country to build the training centres with the modern diagnostic machine to train their members and be able to stay in business.





“The next NDC government will engage master artisans such as masons, carpenters, fashion designers, hairdressers and seamstresses, among others, and pay the apprenticeship fees of all those who are willing to train under them in the various vocations.





“Those who complete the government-sponsored apprenticeship training, will be provided the needed tools to enable them also to set up their own businesses,” former President Mahama explained and urged the electorate to vote for him and the NDC in the December 7, 2020 general election to enable the party to fulfil its promises to Ghanaians.

BY GLORIA NSIAH MINTAH