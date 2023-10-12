‘Loss to Kotoko very painful’ – Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions Football Club Head Coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has described his team’s loss to Ku­masi Asante Kotoko as painful.

He said this in a post-game interview after Lions lost 0-1 to Kotoko in the final round of match day four games in the 2023-24 Bet­pawa Premier League season.

Lions conceded a goal from substitute, Kalo Ouattara, in the final minute of the game to give Kotoko their first win of the season.

Speaking in the post-game interview, Tanko expressed the hurt he felt with the defeat and the loss

of three points.

“Very painful. I think a draw could have been a fair result based on how the two teams played but this is football, one moment of lack of concentration would cost you three points. It’s painful…we don’t need to lose this game; a minimum of one point could have been better for us but that’s football.”

But Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, says he was happy with the impact his substitutes made in a 1-0 win over Accra Lions.

The win over the Lions was Dr Ogum’s first in the 2023-24 Betpa­wa Premier League season and had substitute, Kalo Ouattara, scoring in the final minute after coming off the bench.

Speaking in a post-game interview, Dr Ogum was happy his substitutes including Ouattara made a difference in the contest.

“It tells you we have quality, we have depth in the team and if you are on the bench your responsibil­ity is to read and analyse the game so that when go in you can either equal the performance of the one who is coming out or you can do better than that.”

“I am happy for them that any­time they go in there, they are able to get the decisions right.”

Kotoko takes on Aduana Stars on Sunday, October 15 at the Baba Yara Stadium. –Citisports