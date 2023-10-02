LOC presents Accra 2023 transport manual to TCAG

The Local Organ­ising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games has pre­sented a proposed transportation plan to the Tech­nical Committee of the African Games (TCAG).

Mr Samson Deen, who is the portfolio head for transportation for Accra 2023, made a presen­tation on transportation arrange­ments for the Games to members of TCAG.

He addressed members of the TCAG and LOC members during a working session in Accra on Friday.

“There will be a vehicle allocation for Games to ensure that transportation and move­ment of athletes and officials is very smooth,” he said during the presentation.

According to Mr Deen,they would ensure that all logistics and resources were available to ensure smooth movement of athletes and officials from one destination to the other.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that transporta­tion is top notch so that partici­pants would be comfortable, “he stated.

Ghana would welcome over 13,000 visitors for the March 2024 Games which is expected to be one of the best on the continent.

The opening ceremony of the 13th African Games will be on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Expected to open the Games would be President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, supported by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

The Local Organising Com­mittee (LOC), led by Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare, would also use the Games to showcase Ghana’s rich culture and tradition.

