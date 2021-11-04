Karela United, Ghana Gas undertake clean-up exercise

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Karela United on Tuesday teamed up with Ghana Gas to undertake a major clean up exercise on the principal streets of Aiyinase where the club is based.

The exercise brought together members of the playing body and officials of the team, management of the Ghana Gas Company which doubles as the club’s sponsors as well as the club’s supporters union.

The event was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) programme of the two outfits and a move to promote cleanliness.

They cleared the street of filth, distilled choked gutters, cleaned the Aiyinase Health Center and the Central market and its environs.

The clean-up exercise comes on the back of management’s vision to promote healthy living in its catchment area and inculcate a sense of communal spirit in the team.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, Mr. Stephen Donkor, Senior Manager, Community Relations and CSR for Ghana Gas lauded the club for the initiative and urged it to make it a constant feature.

He said “though the initiative was mooted by Karela United, we realized that it is a cause we needed to support, hence putting together resources to come out here and support the exercise”.

He presented some items to both Karela United and the Aiyinase Health Center.

Karela United opened their GPL account with a 1-1 draw with visiting Aduana Stars on Sunday.They would trek to Obuasi to face AshantiGold SC on Match day two on Saturday.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY