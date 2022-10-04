Joe Lartey wins Emy Africa Lifetime Achievement Award

Africa’s legendary broadcaster and iconic sports commentator has picked up another prestigious award of the continent.

The first President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Joachim Awuley Lartey (aka Over To You Joe Lartey) picked the Emy Africa Lifetime Achievement Award at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and a plethora of other dignitaries across Africa.

Presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award, Mr Sammy Awuku, CEO of Ghana Lotteries, praised the nonagenarian for his immense contribution to broadcasting in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Dr Bawumia also praised “Africa’s King of Sports and Ceremonial Commentary” for being a trailblazer in his domain and wished the 95-year-old man long life.

The Emy Africa Award was instituted in 2015 to celebrate eminent African men exclusively. Other past winners of the Awards include Ernest Asampong of Ernest Chemist, Bola Ray, Star Music Icon Sarkodie, Togbe Afede XIV and Reverend Fr Andrew Campbell among other dignitaries.

Mr Awuley Lartey earlier this year won an AIPS Global Award in Doha, Qatar.

