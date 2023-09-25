Hearts pip Nsoatreman in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak bounced back from their opening day defeat to beat visiting Nsoatreman FC 1-0 in their match day two betPawa Premier League game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Congolese striker Kashala Ra­mos Wanet’s 4th minute strike was all the Phobians needed to snatch all three points from Coach Max­well Konadu and his Nsoatreman FC charges.

The victory was the first for the Phobians against a side coached by Konadu in the league.

Hearts of Oak were hoping to maintain their unbeaten run in games against the Nsoatre lads, having recorded two wins in their last two meetings last season.

Coming from a shock defeat in Tamale on match day one, Hearts came into the game with the sole aim of defeating the visitors to put their campaign on track.

In their first real foray into the Nsoatreman goal area, Salifu Ibrahim found the head of Wanet whose goal bound header came off the woodwork, before reacting quickly to tap home the rebound for the opener.

Nsoatreman FC were reduced to 10-men in the 35th minute when skipper Philip Ofori was shown a straight red card for elbowing Wanet right in front of the referee.

In 67th minute, Wanet went close to doubling the lead but with only goalkeeper Afadzwu at his mercy, he shot over the line, capping an afternoon of missed opportunities for the Phobians.

