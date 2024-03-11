Ghana, Malta vow to deepen cooperation

Ghana and Malta have renewed their resolve to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of their respective peoples.

To that end, a joint commission has been established to facilitate progress in all areas of mutual interest, and to see to it that the numerous agreements signed between the two are negotiated in stages.

The areas of negotiations include areas like higher education, aviation services, migration, and the hospitality industry, among others.

• President Akufo-Addo (right) and President George William Vella (left) and their delegations

In addition to this, the two countries committed to increasing trade volumes as well as creating more opportunities for private investment.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disclosed this at a joint press conference with his counterpart, President of Malta,Dr George William Vella, held at the forecourt of the Jubilee House last Friday.

This followed bilateral talks between the two countries held behind closed doors.

DrVella, was in the country for a three-day state visit and had in his delegation both public and private sector representatives.

He is the second leader from his country to visit Ghana in recent years.

Early on Friday, Ghana and Malta’s ministerial delegations met to strengthen the already friendly relations while also exploring new areas of mutual cooperation.

Discussions mainly focused on improving the volume of trade between Ghana and Malta, mutual support for candidates from the two countries vying for positions in international organisations, mi­gration issues, the reform of glob­al governance institutions, and the deepening of political consultation on matters of mutual interest.

At the conference the two leaders promised to collaborate to ensure reforms in the Securi­ty Council and also help resolve migratory challenges.

They also said that they would look at the potential for trade, investment, and education.

This year marks the 50th an­niversary of Ghana and Malta’s diplomatic ties, which were estab­lished in 1974.

Dr Vella on his part, said that his visit would help to solidify shared vision and goals, congratulated Ghana on its 67th anniversary, and wished the country success in hosting the 13th African Games.

He said that the Maltese gov­ernment’s decision to open its first sub-Saharan diplomatic presence in Ghana reflects the importance Malta places on future relations with Ghana, and also compliments Malta’s aim to strengthen relations and partnerships with individual African countries through its Afri­can strategy.

The Maltese President said his country would continue to “push for meaningful cooperation” with Ghana, not only at the political level but also through exchanges between the Maltese and Ghanaian private sectors and civil society.

“There is ample interest on both side to further expand relations and collaborations in several sectors such as agriculture and fisheries, financial services, tourism and culture, climate change and environment, pharmaceutical and other sectors.

“We also hope our cooperation would lead to further meaningful exchanges that create opportuni­ties for young people in Ghana through education, training and upscaling,” he said.

President Vella stated that Malta was willing to offer further opportunities for Ghanaians to study, specialise, and advance to higher educational institutions in Malta, including the University of Malta, the Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology, the Med­iterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, the Institute of Tourism Studies, and the International Mar­itime Law Institute.

On regional cooperation, he said Malta remained an ardent support­er of the constructive and positive relationship between Ghana and the European Union.

A state banquet was later held in honour of the visiting Maltese President by President Akufo-Ad­do.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL