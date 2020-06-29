Ensure speedy delivery of projects -Roads and Highways Minister.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta last Saturday inspected some roads in the Eastern Region with a call on contractors to ensure speedy delivery of projects.

The tour was to afford the minister firsthand information on ongoing major projects under the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads in the Eastern Region.

Some of the roads inspected included, the 24.8 kilometre Osiem to Begoro road constructed by General Construction Limited, Suhum-Asamankese road by Muudu Construction Limited, Asamankese roads, Volta Impe Limited; Asamankese-Akroso road, I.B. Maigida Construction Limited; Akroso-Oda, Midwest Construction Limited; Oda-Amonafopong road, Memphis Metropolitan Limited and Erdmac Limited .

The rest were Kade-Asuom road, constructed by Ghacos Limited, Asuom-Kwabeng, First Sky Limited; Kwabeng-Akyem Akropong, Justmoh Limited; Awenare-Ekroso Asamama, First Sky Limited and Akyem Akropong Awenere town roads, Doncross Limited.

Mr Amoako-Atta stated that for 10 years, the Akyem Wenchi Junction to Kade road had seen no improvement since it was awarded to the contractors.

“The government would not sit down for any contractor to delay projects for no just reason and any contractor who unduly delays any project would have his contract immediately terminated,” he warned.

He added that the contractual relationship between a contractor and the government demanded that contractors fulfilled their part, while the government was also under obligation to do its part, adding that such delays hindered the progress of development of road infrastructure in the country.

He urged contractor who were working on major road projects to avoid shoddy works and unnecessary delays, urging them to deliver on quality work.

On the Osiem-Begoro stretch of the road constructed by General Construction Limited, work was almost complete with 14.3 kilometres out of the 24.8 kilometres road receiving its primary seal while the rest of the stretch had been slated to be completed in 8 weeks.

Mr Amoako-Atta commended the contractor for producing quality work and urged all contractors to emulate, adding that the government would continue to promote quality work, and despise shoddy work.

He assured that the government would honour all payments due to enable the contractors to work efficiently and effectively, stressing the need for them to work hard to complete all road projects on time.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour who was part of the tour was grateful for work done, recalling that the region was characterised with a lot of bad roads.

He hoped that most of the roads in the region would be completed in six months and urged the contractors to avoid delays and produce quality work.

From AmaTekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman, Kade