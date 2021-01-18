Dwarfs condemn Liberty to first home defeat

Liberty Professionals on Saturday suffered their second defeat on the spin as they fell 2-1 to Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.

The ‘Scientific Soccer’ lads threw away an early lead at the Ibrahim Sly Tetteh Park in Dansoman as Dwarfs came from behind to record a second away win, second time in three weeks in Accra.

Dwarfs ended the game with 10-men after Simon Martey was shown the red card in the 74th minute.

Liberty Professionals made two changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Asante Kotoko on Thursday. Stanley Aniagyei Ampaw returned from suspension to take the place of Mudashar Issah while George William Ansong regained a starting role, replacing Daniel Antwi.

Dwarfs’ Coach Ernest Thompson Quartey tweaked his side with one change to the team that lost 2-0 to Dreams FC. Emmanuel Anaful took the place of Prince Kpodo in defence.

Speedster Abraham Wayo opened the scoring for Liberty in the 16th minute as he made no mistake from the spot to register his third of the season.

Michael Ohene Agyei Asamoah got Dwarfs on level pegging seven minutes from the break with a brilliant header from a Martey free-kick.

Dwarfs clinched the winner in the 83th minute with a goal from Sumaila Moro as they recorded their second away victory of the season.

The result means Dwarfs remain unbeaten in three visits to the capital, following a 2-1 win against Legon Cities three weeks ago and a 1-1 draw against Great Olympics, a fortnight ago.

Liberty will trek to Dawu for their next game against Dreams FC on match day 10, whilst Dwarfs will on Wednesday play host to Kotoko in their rescheduled fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium.