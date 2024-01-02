Dr. Samuel Ankrah: Ghana’s Real Alternative Force

Dr. Samuel Ankrah has become a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, captivating the nation with his bold ideas and charismatic persona. An economist by profession, Ankrah’s entry into the political arena has received reactions from the established order, challenging the dominance of the two main parties – the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The investment banker, global business strategist, and development economist with more than 20 years of experience in providing fiscal, strategic, and operational leadership to business organizations in Europe, the United Kingdom, and across Africa is on a journey to occupy the highest office of the land.

Breaking the Duopoly

Frustrated by the perceived lack of fresh perspectives and effective solutions offered by the traditional parties, Ankrah decided to take matters into his own hands. In 2023, he announced his decision to run for the highest office in the land as an independent candidate.

“I made this decision fully aware of the potential challenges it may pose for my lifestyle, family, personal security, and business interests. But I place myself on the altar of service to Ghana today, responding to the call to serve my motherland with all my strength, expertise, and experience gained as a trained leader,” said Dr. Ankrah.

His call to duty, according to him, is a result of his “love for the country and I’m passionate about the wellbeing of the people of Ghana”.

The Alternative Force

Through his movement – The Alternative Force for Action (AFA), Dr. Ankrah indicates that he is offering an alternative national governance movement and platform that will represent a means to meet the aspirations of Ghanaians. “Our objective is to help build a Ghana that works for everyone irrespective of their gender, tribe, profession, location, religious or political affiliation”.

With an overriding ten-point agenda, Dr. Ankrah’s dream is to make life more bearable for the ordinary Ghanaian by providing affordable housing, healthcare, education, food, fuel, transportation, sound economic policies, job creation, efficient government machinery, and favourable business environment.

These, he said, will be delivered through the Rule of law, Dependable Justice Delivery System, Public Safety, Robust National Security Infrastructure, Selfless and transparent Governance, Realistic & Value for value-for-money procurement Practices, Credible Credit Reference System, an equitable Revenue Generation and Recovery system, Meritocracy, Selfless Service and Pragmatism.

Beyond the movement’s 10-point agenda, Dr. Ankrah is of the view that there are two basic things all human beings need in the context of nation-building – Leadership and Love. “Citizens need to be led and shown love through policies and interventions that efficiently and adequately address their needs. Leadership is a cause, everything else is an effect.”

Challenges and Prospects

Dr. Ankrah’s independent candidacy faces significant hurdles. The NPP and NDC have well-oiled political machinery and established strongholds coupled with Ghanaian voters being accustomed to the two-party system, making it challenging for a new entrant to gain traction.

Despite the odds, Dr. Ankrah’s message has resonated with many Ghanaians who are yearning for change. His charisma, intellectual depth, and focus on critical issues like economic development and good governance have attracted a growing base of supporters.

The 2024 Ghanaian elections will be a defining moment for Dr. Samuel Ankrah and Ghanaian politics. Whether he succeeds in breaking the duopoly and ushering in a new era of governance remains to be seen. However, his emergence as a credible alternative has undoubtedly injected fresh energy and hope into the country’s political landscape.