CACI Chairman urges Ghanaians to obey authority

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Apostle George Yeboah, has admonished Ghanaians to be obedient to authority because such is what has been ordained by God.

According to him, some people have resorted to insulting leaders with impunity and that is an affront to the Ghanaian culture.

Apostle Yeboah was speaking at a December 31watch night church service to usher in the New Year at the Christ Apostolic Church International, Anim Temple, Osu in Accra, on Thursday.

He called on Ghanaians to show gratitude to God for the peace they are enjoying as they enter the New Year after the just-ended elections in the country.

He urged all and sundry to continue to pray for the intervention of God to quell any unforeseen anarchy in the country.

Apostle Yeboah said ‘’those who have expressed disagreement over the outcome of the elections and are demonstrating across the country have the right to do so, but they should maintain the peace as they express their disagreement through their legitimate demonstrations.’’

Concerning the COVID-19, he urged Ghanaians to observe all the protocols put in place by the government to stem the second wave of the pandemic in the country being experienced in other nations across the world.

Speaking on the topic “Enter into Devine rest”, he urged Ghanaians to surrender their lives wholeheartedly to God so that He could usher them into His rest in the New Year.

Apostle Yeboah told the church that in the midst of uncertainties God would pave the way for them to enjoy an unprecedented glory, but added that this could only be achieved when they worshipped God with all their heart and shun unbelief and disobedience that hindered the desire to enter into divine rest.

The clergyman advised the church to be vigilant and intensify their prayers at all times to enable them to succeed in their endeavors throughout the year.

Apostle Yeboah therefore advised Ghanaians to totally surrender their lives to God, “for He brought man onto the earth for a purpose and that is to serve Him well to experience His divine peace and rest”.

He led the congregation to pray for peace and prosperity for the nation and the President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo.

PICTURE CAPTION: Apostle George Yeboah (with microphone) leading the congregation in a prayer for the nation

SETH ADU AGYEI