Sports
Black Princesses qualify for 7th consecutive U-20 WWC
Maafia Nyame, Tracey Twum, and Salamatu Abdulai’s goals in between Beline Nyako’s brace gave Ghana a 5-1 win over Senegal in the second leg of the final round fixture in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (WWC) qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.
The Black Princesses, who went into the game with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, progressed with a 7-1 aggregate score to make their seventh consecutive FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance.
Coach Yussif Basigi’s girls looked hungry and determined to make a mark following an unbeaten run in the qualifying series.