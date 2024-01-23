Sports

Black Princesses qualify for 7th consecutive U-20 WWC

January 23, 2024
Members of the Black Princesses celebrate after scoring one of the goals
Maafia Nyame, Tracey Twum, and Salamatu Abdulai’s goals in be­tween Beline Nyako’s brace gave Ghana a 5-1 win over Senegal in the second leg of the final round fixture in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (WWC) qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Princesses, who went into the game with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, progressed with a 7-1 aggregate score to make their seventh consecutive FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance.

Coach Yussif Basigi’s girls looked hungry and determined to make a mark following an unbeat­en run in the qualifying series.

