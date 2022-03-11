Bazooka Promotions outdoors bronze medalist Samuel Takyi

Boxing Promotion firm, Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate (BPMS), yesterday officially unveiled Ghana’s bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi at the Accra City Hotel.

Dubbed ‘Unveiling Samuel Takyi to the World,’ the Olympian becomes the first boxer to be signed to the fast-rising institution which is under the auspices of former World Boxing Authority (WBA) featherweight champion, Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BPMS and trainer of Samuel Takyi, Ike Quartey, lauded the exploits of the boxer during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and tipped him to become a world champion.

“I was contacted by my son (Clement) who first saw him fight and when he told me about Takyi. I made arrangements and we met after his participation at the Olympic Games.

“I watched him fight and I saw he has the potential to be a world champion when he is guided,” he said.

According to Quartey, he is optimistic Takyi has his traits which places him above most boxers. He said Takyi was in the right hands and he will provide him with the best of equipment and training to project him to the world.

He said his firm was open to bring on board good boxers who are ready and willing to become world champions.

For his part, Takyi thanked BPMS for believing in his craft, promised to follow the steps of Ike Quartey and urged Ghanaians to continue to throw their support behind him as he embarks on a new journey.

Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate will stage their first bout on April 16 when new signee Takyi takes on KamarodeenBoyefio in a super featherweight contest at the Accra City Hotel.

Speaking at the ‘Warriors Way’ unveiling at the Accra City Hotel on yesterday, the 21-year-old boxer credited Ghanaians for showing him support at the amateur level and asked for more prop-up from boxing fans.

“I want to show my gratitude to Ghanaians for supporting me at the amateur level. I ask for more support now that I have signed with Bazooka Promotions and I’m at the professional level of my career now.

“Indeed, I’m here to win more for myself and make Ghana proud.”

Takyi disclosed his excitement in joining Bazooka Promotions and said Ike Quartey was really a big inspiration to him.

“Mr Ike Quartey is a big inspiration to my life and someone I look up to. He has seen it all at the world level and he is a world champion. I joined his management and promotions for him to make me a world champion as himself,” he maintained.

