Armah Ashitey announces decision to lead NDC

Nii ArmahAshitey, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister has announced his decision to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its National Chairman.

Nii Ashitey made the disclosure in Accra on Saturday when he paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu to present an undisclosed amount of money, and cartons of fish in support of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

He noted that fasting was also a chance to get closer to Allah, and a way to become more compassionate to those in need in society and realise the need to support them as he does annually.

Touching on his chairmanship ambition, the former Member of Parliament Korle Klottey and Constituency Chairman observed that “my inner self, backed by calls from grassroots has pushed me to get involved and to join the contest at the appropriate time, I have been a founding member of NDC from the grassroots to the present stage.

“Having been Member of Parliament, former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema as well as Minister of State, under former Presidents Jerry Rawlings, Atta Mills and John Mahama administrations, I believe being the national chairman will be a plus to NDC,” Nii Ashitey added.

The lawyer and trade unionist who once served as a Minister of Employment and Labour Relations under the erstwhile Mahama government, sought for Allah’s guidance and direction in his leadership mantle and asked for the blessings of the Chief Imam.

The National Chief Imam thanked him for the kind gesture, and prayed for Allah’s blessings for him in all his endeavours.

Prior to this announcement, there were rumours within the party that Mr Ashitey would be contesting for the position as the NDC Chairman in the lead to the 2024 elections.

Aside those rumours, some influential persons within the rank and file of the NDC particularly in the Bono, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti and the Greater Accra regions also started calling on him to lead the party.

