Ahwoi’s book on Rawlings won’t affect our fortunes in Dec polls – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has maintained that the book by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development which records his time working with former President Jerry Rawlings, will not have any effect on the party’s fortunes in the general election on December 7, 2020.

“I don’t see how what somebody has written as his personal account and experience with founder of our party, will generate amount of controversy and even if controversy is raging, I don’t see how it comes to affect our elections.

“Who said people don’t attack each other in all parties? If it is about issues relating to the party, fine but if it is about personal issues, I don’t see how it comes to affect our campaign,” Mr Nketia insisted.

In the book titled ‘Working with Rawlings’, Prof Ahwoi chronicled his dealings with former President Rawlings who gained access to power through a coup d’état but subsequently handed over power peacefully and also captured the governance of the Rawlings-led administration.

He disclosed that he and other NDC members later groomed some young NDC communicators to tame former President Rawlings, who gave the late President Atta Mills tough time during his tenure as president, with his scathing attacks.

The book has caused controversy among members of the party, creating the notion among some sections it was deliberately published to cause commotion within NDC, with the December polls in four months.

However, Mr Nketia has opposed the notion and pointed out that “the contents of the book, which has caused a stir among members of the party, has nothing to do with NDC, hence will in no way affect campaign strategies of the party since the book is not authored or authorised by NDC.

“It doesn’t mean anybody who is in NDC must have everything he does with timing and sanctioned by the party because they are free to do what they choose to do outside the party’s main strategy for elections,” he stressed.

Professor Ahwoi on July 30, 2020, launched his book which extensively presents insights about his working relationship with the founder of NDC, former President Rawlings, who has discredited claims in the book, emphasising it is borne out of Prof Ahwoi’s desire to control the party. -citinewsroom.com