5th Accra City Doubles Tennis Open announced

The fifth edition of the Accra City Open Tennis Doubles Championship has been scheduled for April 18-21, at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

The event is a brain­child of Grand­master Tennis Events, owned by the tennis veteran, Mr Peter Annan.

In an interview, Mr Annan, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, told the Times Sports yes­terday that the championship was opened to players from all tennis clubs across the country.

Opened to both male and female participants, they would compete in aged categories to ensure fairness to all.

The age categories includes 30, 40, 50, 60 and 70 years plus and mixed double matches.

There would also be games for male and female profession­als as well as semi-professionals for both sexes.

“We are ready to keep our oldies and other veterans very busy and active with such tour­naments. It brings excitement to the oldies and affords the younger generation the oppor­tunity to watch some of the players that played tennis to a very high level,” Mr Annan said.

BY PRECIOUS NYARKO BOAKYE