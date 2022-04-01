3rd Accra Open doubles tourney starts today

The third edition of the Accra City Open Doubles tournament will commence today at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

According to the organisers, matches will start with round robin format till April 5, followed by the knock out round.



Men and women will compete for honours in both the socials and professionals games.



The event is supported by the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Volta River Authority (VRA), Accra City Hotel, Quality Life Assurance and Soul Food Restaurant.



Others are St. Michael Fruits Juice and individuals; Thomas Amoako Boafo and Baly Sarassoro.



The tournament is under the auspices of the Grandmaster Tennis Events.