1,303 graduate from UniMAC

A total of 1,303 graduates of the University of Media, Art and Communication (UniMAC) were on Thursday conferred with various undergraduates and postgraduate degrees and diploma.

The graduates, comprising 384 males and 919 females, (70.5 per cent), were awarded the academic laurels at the 2nd congregation of the university held at the Institute of Journalism (formerly GIJ).

Of the number, 57 graduates obtained first class; 352 , second class upper; 284 , second class lower; 70 , third class), and seven passes at the undergraduate , while 191 obtained passes in postgraduates programmes.

Additionally, 12 graduating students obtained distinction, while 212 and 118 students obtained credit and pass in Diploma in Communication Studies.

The university was established by the UniMAC Act 2020 (Act 1059), as merger of three different institutions, namely, the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), and the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL).

Its core mandate was to provide higher education, disseminate knowledge related to the development of the media, art, and communication industry, undertake research, and foster relationships with persons outside the university.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, noted that the university through a collaboration between its stakeholders, including the Governing Council, Management, staff and students had overcome some of the challenges associated with the merger.

That notwithstanding, he indicated that the university was working to resolve other issues associated with the merger, such as operational and cultural integration, leadership and unit alignment, and sustainable finance consideration.

The Management of the University, through the ratification of its Governing Council, Professor Mensah said, had promoted a number of staff, including a professor, an associate professor, and some senior lecturers.

Additionally, he noted that the University had transitioned 29 assistant lecturers to lecturers ranks, while the promotion of 33 junior and senior staff that had been pending for years had also been concluded.

A Transfusion Medical Consultant and the Guest Speaker for the occasion, Dr Shirley Phyllis Owusu-Ofori, congratulated the graduates for their hard work and perseverance throughout their stay in the University.

She also congratulated the management, staff, and lecturers for equipping the graduate with knowledge and skills needed in communication, arts, and media industry, as well as parents for their support.

With the rapidly changing world, characterised by technological advancements, Dr Owusu-Ofori urged the graduates to embrace new opportunities and strive to make a difference by upholding professionalism and adhering to ethical standards.

Miss Barbara Akushia Quaye and Mr Richard Della Strauss-Ashiaby were adjudged the overall best graduating undergraduate and postgraduate students, respectively.

