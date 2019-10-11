Team Palmer petitions FIFA, CAF over leaked audio

Spokesperson for Team Wilfred Osei Kweku ‘Palmer’, Ebo Appiah, says a petition has been sent to FIFA and CAF over a secretly recorded audio tape which Ghana FA Normalisation Committee president, Dr Kofi Amoah, was alleged to have discussed plans to deliberately disqualify candidate Palmer from contesting in the elections.

In the said audio circulating in the media, Dr Kofi Amoah was alleged to have indicated he will deal with Palmer, an aspirant for the Ghana FA presidency for his refusal to pay a 10 per cent transfer fee of Joseph Painstil from Ferencvarosi to Belgium club Genk to the Ghana FA.

“We have petitioned FIFA and CAF with Dr Kofi Amoah’s audio. We are always one step ahead of them”, Ebo Appiah told Accra based Happy FM after Palmer’s appeal was rejected by the Elections Committee on Wednesday.

Last week, the GFA Normalisation Committee disqualified Palmer from the presidential race for breaching Article 33 (5) (c) of the GFA regulations which relates to player transfers which he appealed against on Monday, October 7, 2019.

The Normalisation Committee released a statement that it has rejected the appeal over his disqualification from the upcoming GFA elections on grounds that it was filed at a time later than the window permitted.

But in Appiah’s view, “What the Normalisation Committee is doing is just unfair. They think they have become very powerful but somebody must stand up to them. Let’s stand for our rights to ensure the right thing was done.”

“People are calling on our lawyers to drop the case because the conspiracy is big but will continue with the legal process and seek justice.”

“What they are doing is not fair; they should not treat people like this. Nobody should accuse Team Palmer of delaying football in the country when there are no football activities in the country because of our quest for justice.”

“We have different strategies every single day. We will do whatever it takes to make sure Palmer is not cheated,” he said. –Ghanasoccernet.com