MMDCEs asked to remain focus

Residents of various communities have urged Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives to ignore activities of their detractors and concentrate on delivering on the mandate entrusted in their care by the president.



They noted that allegations of underdevelopment of their communities was palpable lies conceived to tarnish images and reputation of their Chief Executives to underplay achievement of the government as well as the Assemblies.



The residents called on their respective MMDCEs to ignore ramble rousers for their diversionary tactics and remain focus and work together with their Members of Parliament (MP) to deliver for residents solidly behind them.



These were contained in statements issued by residents in various communities to refute numerous allegations levelled against MMDCES by groups of indigenes calling for their removal for dereliction of duties.





The residents asked aggrieved and irate youth to desist from fighting Chief Executives and rather act as unifier to accelerate the growth and development of their communities so as to enhance livelihoods, correct their behaviour and attitudes towards peace, unity and security of communities.



They indicated that MMDCEs have been engaging thoroughly with communities under their jurisdiction since assuming office, worked on roads, ensured accountability, probity and transparency on projects, against diversion and travelled abroad to seek investors for welfare of communities.



The residents mentioned incessant accusations, rancour and dissensions were in bad taste not only for the MMDCES but stalled growth and development which impoverished the people, made them prone to abuse by opponents, calculated to serve the interests of some faceless self-centred individuals and their paymasters and decided to set the records straight on allegations. – GNA