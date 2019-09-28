McDan endorses Afriyie’s candidacy

GEORGE Afriyie’s Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspiration was given a massive boost on Thursday after eliciting the support of the Group Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel Mckorley.

A confidant of the business mogul confirmed this to the Times Sports yesterday and said Dr Mckorley’s decision to throw his support for Afriyie “was based on the vision he (Afriyie) had for Ghana football”.

“He’s a man of vision whom I have followed for a long time and know all-too well he would turn around the dwindling fortunes of Ghana football when elected into office,” the McDan boss was quoted as saying.

According to the confidant, who wants to remain anonymous for now, Dr Mckorley has promised to sponsor colt football for the next five years, should Afriyie be voted into office.

In his manifesto, Mr Afriyie seeks to promote colts and women football vigorously – isolating colt football as a personal pet to be nourished into a “Flagship Project” and a legacy for the next generation of the FA.

The two men – Afriyie and Dr Mckorley were said to have had some fruitful time in Accra on Thursday, deliberating on the future of Ghana football after which the latter decided to endorse the former vice president of the GFA.

In addition to the projected support for colt football, the McDan Group Chairman has also promised to team up with the ‘Afriyie administration’ to construct astro turfs throughout the country “in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision to have decent and modern multipurpose sports facilities across the country for sports and talent development”.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Afriyie confirmed his endorsement by the McDan kingpin, believing it had served as the needed boost ahead of the October 25 Elective Congress.

“To have no less a personality than McDan himself believing in my vision, should mean a lot to me and I hope to work even harder to ensure victory is consummately achieved.”

BY JOHN VIGAH