Ghana to face Burkina Faso in WAFU quarter-final clash

Ghana will face Burkina Faso on Saturday in the quarter-final of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations.

This is a repeat of their 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier played in Kumasi last month which the Burkinabes won 1-0.

The defending champions progressed on Tuesday after a 1-0 over the Gambia in the first round contest.

The Black Stallions squeezed past Mauritania last Saturday winning 4-3 on penalties after their match ended 1-1 at the Stade Lat Dior.

Ghana striker Joseph Esso was named Man-of-the-Match in the victory over the Gambia in the WAFU Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday.

The Hearts of Oak attacker scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute as Ghana progressed to the quarter finals of the Cup phase of the competition.

The Black Stars controlled possession in the first 45 minutes but their decision making in the final third let them down.

Seven minutes into the second half defender Said Gaye almost turned the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear a left-wing cross from Ibrahim Moro, but fortunately for the Gambian player his header went off the post.

In the 66th minute the deadlock was finally broken when a low pin-point cross courtesy of Moro was turned home from a six-yards out by Esso.

–Ghanasoccernet.com