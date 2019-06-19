GHALDA to hold congress Saturday

The Ghana Lifesaving and Diving Association (GHALDA) will hold its congress on Saturday, in the Volta Region.

Under the supervision of the National Sports Authority, the congress has been sanctioned by the World governing body, International Lifesaving Federation (ILS).

Delegates going through the ILS training programme, which will be facilitated by an international observer who would be delegated by the world body to observe proceedings as well.

Positions to be vied for would be the President, 1st, 2nd Vice presidents, Secretary and Treasurer.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE