Duncan-Williams cautions politicians over ‘civil uprising’

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has warned that the animosity in African politics and high levels of youth unemployment are setting the stage for chaotic situations.



He has predicted an uprising akin to the Arab Spring after 2020 in West Africa “if political leaders do not deliver on their mandate”.



“I am predicting, by divine authority, after 2020 and beyond if things don’t change, there will be an uprising, a civil uprising on the continent of Africa, you see the Arab uprising, there is a wind blowing to Africa and especially to West Africa if something is not done by our leaders and politicians,” he cautioned.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams, who gave the warning in an exclusive interview ahead of the upcoming African Business and Kingdom Leadership Summit to be held in Accra, called for a change in the way politics is conducted in the country and in other African countries, saying “that has been the cause of division among the citizenry on national issues.



“The level of division, hatred, anger and bitterness in African countries including Ghana is scary and worrying, it’s like hatred, you are compelled to take a stand, you either belong to party A or party B.

“You can’t be neutral, we are dividing families, we are dividing husband and wife, we are dividing siblings, my church is divided, communities are divided, the nation is divided and I suggest a national cohesion, instead of divisive political parties, that represents the views of all interest groups and organisations towards nation building.”



“We need, eventually, to have a national coalition in Africa, make sure every political party is represented, labour is represented, the church is represented, and our traditional rulers are represented andlet’s have a national agenda that work for a period of 20 to 25 years.”



“Every four years we have elections, let’s work on the national agenda, it will unite us, it will stop the hatred, it will stop the vindictiveness and it will stop the bitterness,” Archbishop Duncan-Williams admonished.

The Arab Spring was a series of violent anti-government protests, uprisings, and armed rebellions which began in response to oppressive regimes and low living standards, beginning with protests in Tunisia and spreadacross theMiddle East in late 2010–myjoyonline.com