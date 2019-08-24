‘Demonstrate spirit of togetherness during parliamentary primaries’

P Young Democrat, an affiliate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bongo Constituency of the Upper East Region, has appealed to the party’s parliamentary aspirants contesting today’s primaries to demonstrate the spirit of togetherness towards a successful and memorable event.

Members entreated aspirants to educate and sensitise their supporters to desist from negative acts that would affect the fortunes of the party in the 2020 elections as well as delegates to also be circumspect in electing candidates with the mantra of winning parliamentary seats for the party.

This was contained in a goodwill message to all NDC parliamentary aspirants and delegates issued by Patrick Anamoo, an executive member of the group and copied to the Ghanaian Times on Thursday.

“It is yet another season to make the NDC shine again, to raise the flag of the party high, an opportunity to prove our unity, peace, stability and strength, delegates of the party will have another opportunity to elect gallant men and women of faith who will lead the party to victory in Election 2020.

“As youth wing of the party we urge all aspirants and delegates to maintain tradition of clean campaign devoid of rancour, wrangling and acrimony, the principles of social democracy, probity, transparency and accountability to unite and strengthen the grassroots base of the party.

“Election 2020 is non-negotiable win for the party and we stress on the need for all supporters, well-wishers, faithful and members to be on board to ensure success of ‘operations own your branch for victory 2020 materialise since our party has track records of managing economy better than its political opponents to deliver the citizenry from socio-economic hardships.

“We wish all aspirants and the delegates successful primary, the best, unifiers and marketable candidates emerge victorious to encourage candidates to bring the umbrella family on board and not be influenced by material gifts and money to the neglect of unity, peace and stability in the party,” the statement said.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, BONGO