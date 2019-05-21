Accra floods after 3-hour rainfall

Yesterday’s rains, which lasted nearly three hours, left in its trail flooded streets as some residents struggle to salvage some of their wares left in the way of the ravaging waters.

Most affected areas in the Accra metropolis, were the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, Okponglo Legon, Avenor, Alajo, Haatso-Atomic, and some parts of Kaneshie, Shaishie, Airport, parts of Osu, Sahara at Dansoman and Mataheko.

The downpour caused some drains to overflow their channels especially the Odaw River which almost caused havoc if the rain had continued for the next one hour.

But several roads were submerged, houses flooded, cars and vehicles in various areas of the city got stucked in the floods.

Mr James Dusu, Officer in charge of the Airport Meteorological Office told the Ghanaian Times that, the nearly three hours of rainfall was measured at 50.7 millimetres (mm), as the rain was centred along the coastal areas.

When contacted, the head of Public Affairs at NADMO headquarters in Accra, Mr George Ayisi reiterated NADMO’s call on the public to be cautious as the rains set in saying, “We don’t not want anyone to be a victim this time.”

He advised residents to sit indoors during a downpour and for those already outdoors, to watch out and secure for themselves safer places for shelter until the rains subside, adding, that, no need to rush and drive in the rain or attempt to savage anything that the flood may be taking away.

The other precautionary measure was that all gadgets and electrical appliances should be put off and or disconnected totally to avoid children or even adults from being electrocuted.

“It also applies to persons walking in the rain especially wadding through the flood waters to be careful as live wires could cause fatalities,”he said.

Mr Ayisi cautioned those who think they could drive through the rains because of the heavy vehicles they are using to avoid taking such risk as the floods could sweep them away in no time.

Regarding structures that had been identified as on waterway, he said the structures would definitely be pulled down to give way from the free flow of water and, therefore, owners of such structures should evacuate those areas.



By Norman Cooper