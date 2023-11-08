Youth express interest in District Assembly Elections

Many young people in the Bono East Region have expressed interest in contesting this year’s District Assembly Elections so that they can lead in the mobilisation of resources for development.

The contestants are young men and women who have exhibited positive intentions to contest in the District Assembly and Unit Committee level elections to represent their respective electoral areas.

The District Assembly is a local government body responsible for the overall development of the district.

The assembly elections slated for December 19, 2023, focus on promoting local governance and the decentralised concept across the country.

The Ghana News Agency saw posters of some youth contestants displayed in town and on social media to show their readiness to take up the mantle, in the Bono East.

In an interview with the GNA at Techiman, in Bono East, Mr Francis Kwabena Sieh, a con­testant, who is a teacher and a broadcast journalist, appealed to the electorate to vote for him to help promote the socio-economic development of the Twimia-Nk­wanta Electoral Area in the Techi­man Municipality.

He said he would consult and work together with stakeholders to attract more investors to the area.

Mr Yussif Sulemana, incumbent Assembly Member for the Param­bo Electoral Area, in the Pru East District, expressed commitment to promoting the welfare of the people in the area.

He said if reelected, he would connect the community to devel­opment partners and urged the electorate to give him the nod to continue the good work he started in the area.

Mr Ishmael Lamptey, the Bono East Regional programmes officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), commended the youth for showing interest in the local as­sembly elections, adding that they were driving force for the national development.

He indicated that the emerging trend of the youth participating in elections resonated with the NYA mission to empower and project the youth and foster a sense of ownership, responsibility and civic duty among the youth and in the decision-making processes. —GNA