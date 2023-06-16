We need support from electorate to win Election 2024 …CPP pleads

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has pleaded with mem­bers, supporters of the party and the electorate to support and assist it to bring victory and liberation to the citizenry in the 2024 general election.

“The party has a well-thought-out Economic Development Plan aimed at ensuring the country attained economic independence as we as a party go forward to create internal mechanisms and structures to enable us to win power in 2024 to liberate the nation,” she stressed.

Nana Jantuah appealed to all comrades to support and assist the cause towards bringing victory and liberation to the country since she needs CPP to come on board at the crucial moment of its exis­tence.

Making the call in a press state­ment to mark CPP’s 74th anniver­sary, Nana Jantuah said the party fought and gained independence for Ghana with the view to create jobs through massive industrialisa­tion drive, quest to liberalise from claws of colonialism, imperialism and also ensure citizens were capa­ble of managing its affairs.

However, it noted that as it stands today, the dreams of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah for self-sufficient and sustainable nation had been dashed because of policies, programmes and social interventions that did not benefit them.

“Our nation has no Import Sub­stitution Policy to ensure there is cap on goods and services that has to be imported into the country, an attempt at industrialisation is left in hands of foreigners whose only interest is to make profit, and repatriate most of their resources out of our country.

“This is contributing to the weakening of our local currency, mismanagement of our econo­my, over-dependence on foreign financial aid, assistance whilst we ironically tout mantra Ghana Beyond Aid and it is imperative for comrades to reflect on the issues for support and assist CPP win the elections,” the statement pleaded.

It noted that independence won by CPP was to save the country from tyranny of colonial masters and the party fought and gained independence for the country with view to create jobs through mas­sive industrialisation drive.

The statement indicated that quest to liberalise the nation from claws of colonialism, imperialism and ensure as Africans and Gha­naians would forever be capable of managing their own affairs as espoused by Founder Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah, who is also Founder of Ghana.

It expressed worry about the state of the country currently, since there were no more convincing government policies to alleviate plights of Ghanaians.