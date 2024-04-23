UK govt donates protective gears to GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday took delivery of personal body protective gears worth £260,000 in support of the country’s counter terrorism and security operations.

Donated by the government of the United Kingdom (UK), the equipment include bullet proof vest, helmets, gloves, counter bomb and training kits as well as first aid equipment.

The donation of the items to GAF forms part of the mutual support and defence corporation with the UK’s Armed Forces aimed at enhancing Ghana’s security and beyond.

Presenting the equipment at the GAF Headquarters in Accra, Head of the West African Desk at the UK Ministry of Defence, Alice Hadden, reiterated the UK’s commitment to support Ghana in countering terrorism and improving security within the West African region.

She said, the donation underscored UK’s commitment to supporting the country’s security efforts and strengthen the existing relationship between the two countries.

Recalling the corporation between the two countries, she noted that, the UK had a long standing relationship with the GAF, dating back to so many years.

She said both the UK and Ghana’s army Special Operations Brigade were established within the same period, hence the shared similarities of working together to develop their capabilities.

For years, Ms Haden noted that, the UK had engaged Ghana in identifying ways it could provide material support to enhance the country’s counter terrorism and security effrots.

“I’m delighted to be able to deliver on our promise of providing these protective equipment. These equipment are of the same standard as we use in the UK and I am confident that these will provide the same sense of confidence, assurance and mobility to our Ghanaian partners as it does to the UK,” she added.

Receiving the equipment, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Bismark Kwasi Onwona, expressed GAF’s appreciation to the UK government for working with Ghana towards improving security within the region.

He noted that, such donations would go a long way to support the Ghana Army particularly, the Special Operations Brigade in their operations.

The donation, he explained, was a further demonstration of the UK’s commitment to contribute to security and stability not only in Ghana, but also within the West African sub-region

“This equipment will improve the combat efficiency, particularly of our Army Special Operations Brigade Forces and the personnel of the Ghana Army generally,” Major General Onwona stated.

Chief Staff Officer (CSO) at the Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Barimah Brako Owusu, lauded the existing defence corporation between Ghana and UK saying that it had resulted in Ghana benefiting from logistical and training support.

