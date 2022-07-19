Suame residents protest against bad road



The timely arrival of the police prevented what could have been a nasty situation after a mob at the Suame Magazine attempted to attack the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, on Monday.



The MP, also the Majority leader in Parliament, had gone to inspect some work on the Suame highway, as the contractor had returned to site with the Minister to inspect the work done.



Upon hearing of the arrival of the MP, the irate artisans thronged the highway and started hooting while others pelted him (the MP) with sachets of water.



He together with other officials had to seek protection on top of a storey building at SuameTarkwaMakro. The angry artisans gathered in front of the building chanting war songs.



But, a team of policemen, led by the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Afful Boakye Yiadom, arrived in time to prevent any nasty scene as the MP and the others were whisked away in his (Commander’s) vehicle.



The artisans last Friday, blocked the highway and demonstrated against the MP and the government for not ensuring that the roads in the area were fixed.



The demonstration, which took place on Thursday, July 14, 2022, saw the irate artisans destroying a popular elephant statue erected by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The elephant statue with the inscriptions of the NPP on it was erected at the Suame Post Office.



Protesting against bad road networks in the area, they blocked the road to traffic for several hours to register their grievances.



The enraged artisans, including drivers and commuters said they could not sit unconcerned while dusty roads riddled with deep potholes and erosion take a toll on their health.



Some of the protestors called on the government to, without delay, deploy contractors to fix their roads.



They expressed disappointment in the government for failing to fix deplorable roads in the area as promised.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI













