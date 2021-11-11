‘Robust digitalisation will provide dependable socioeconomic transformation’

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Yaw Appiah Mensah, has observed that a robust digitalisation will provide a dependable socioeconomic transformation.

“A strong digitalised socioeconomic development will provide a dependable index to measure our economic progress, growth, development and transformation,” he stressed.





He explained that globalisation was linked to digitalisation and technology that accelerated rapid socio-economic progress, growth and development and a robust digitalised technology remained a reliable indicator to measure and spur economic prosperity.





“Every sincere person can attest to the fact that the economy is bouncing back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and our development agenda is on course, and we must all wait patiently, remain calm and be tolerant as the government turns the nation’s socioeconomic fortunes around.





“From all indications, it is glaring 2022 will be a year of a healthy socioeconomic progress, growth and development that will translate into enhanced growth and development, thereby bettering livelihoods of the citizenry.





“We are aware political saboteurs are trying to frustrate the digitalisation of our economy to score political points, but they easily forget a better economy will benefit all, I will urge the government to concentrate on efforts in leveraging on digitalisation to building a better society for all,” Mr Mensah noted.

He lauded Vice President MahamuduBawumia for spearheading the government’s digitalised technology agenda to accelerate socioeconomic progress, growth and transformation which the discourse must follow the discourse on the digitalised economy drive.

Mr Mensah underscored the responsibility to contribute to the success of the socioeconomic digitalisation agenda to enhance the economic prospects and build a better country for all, rather than allowing themselves to be blinded and swayed by partisan politics, which turn to sabotage the processes.





He described the implementations of the mobile money interoperability, digital public address system, digital renewal of the National Health Insurance Scheme and the issuance of the Ghana cards as excellent technological innovations which must be applauded.

Mr Mensah indicated that the government’s digitalised economy mantra had the footings to propel the nation into a ‘realistic middle income bracket’, thereby bettering the socioeconomic livelihoods of the people. -GNA