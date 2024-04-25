Resist manipulation by politicians …Fise Imam cautions youth

The Chief Imam of the Fise Muslim community, Sheikh Ahmed Harun Tijani, has urged Muslim youth to resist the manipulation of politi­cians and prioritise peace as the nation prepares for the upcoming general elections.

Expressing concern over the potential exploitation of impressionable youth by some politicians, Sheikh Ahmed em­phasised the need for Muslims to uphold values of integrity and avoid being swayed by divi­sive agendas.

“We must not allow ourselves to become pawns in the hands of unpatriotic politicians seek­ing to sow discord for personal gain,” he cautioned.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times after leading Muslims in Fise for the Eid-ul- Fitr prayers, he highlighted the significance of peaceful co-ex­istence in fostering national unity.

The revered leader un­derscored Islam’s teachings on promoting harmony and goodwill among all members of society, saying, “Beyond the confines of Ramadan, it is imperative that we contin­ue to lead lives guided by the principles of peace and mutual respect.”

In a gesture of apprecia­tion, Sheikh Ahmed extended gratitude to Alhaji Kabore, the leader of the Ga West Muslim chiefs, for his efforts in uniting Muslims for benevolent causes.

He lauded Alhaji Hami­du Kabore’s commitment to fostering community cohesion and urged others to emulate his example.

Emphasising the importance of upholding moral standards, Sheikh Ahmed reminded Mus­lim youth of the teachings of Islam regarding good conduct and politeness.

“Islam condemns all forms of misconduct, and it is incum­bent upon us to uphold virtu­ous behaviour in all aspects of our lives,” he affirmed.

Addressing the crucial link between peace and develop­ment, the prince of Fise Mus­lim Community, Jamal Hamidu Kabore, reiterated the impera­tive of collective responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s security.

“Each and every one of us has a role to play in ensuring the safety and prosperity of our beloved country,” he said.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU