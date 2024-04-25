Resist manipulation by politicians …Fise Imam cautions youth

The Chief Imam of the Fise Muslim community, Sheikh Ahmed Harun Tijani, has urged Muslim youth to resist the manipulation of politicians and prioritise peace as the nation prepares for the upcoming general elections.
Expressing concern over the potential exploitation of impressionable youth by some politicians, Sheikh Ahmed emphasised the need for Muslims to uphold values of integrity and avoid being swayed by divisive agendas.
“We must not allow ourselves to become pawns in the hands of unpatriotic politicians seeking to sow discord for personal gain,” he cautioned.
In an interview with the Ghanaian Times after leading Muslims in Fise for the Eid-ul- Fitr prayers, he highlighted the significance of peaceful co-existence in fostering national unity.
The revered leader underscored Islam’s teachings on promoting harmony and goodwill among all members of society, saying, “Beyond the confines of Ramadan, it is imperative that we continue to lead lives guided by the principles of peace and mutual respect.”
In a gesture of appreciation, Sheikh Ahmed extended gratitude to Alhaji Kabore, the leader of the Ga West Muslim chiefs, for his efforts in uniting Muslims for benevolent causes.
He lauded Alhaji Hamidu Kabore’s commitment to fostering community cohesion and urged others to emulate his example.
Emphasising the importance of upholding moral standards, Sheikh Ahmed reminded Muslim youth of the teachings of Islam regarding good conduct and politeness.
“Islam condemns all forms of misconduct, and it is incumbent upon us to uphold virtuous behaviour in all aspects of our lives,” he affirmed.
Addressing the crucial link between peace and development, the prince of Fise Muslim Community, Jamal Hamidu Kabore, reiterated the imperative of collective responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s security.
“Each and every one of us has a role to play in ensuring the safety and prosperity of our beloved country,” he said.
BY RAISSA SAMBOU