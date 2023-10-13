Prudential Bank supports Korle Bu Pediatric Oncology Unit

Prudential Bank Limit­ed (PBL) as part of its cor­porate social responsibility has donated GH¢20,000 and a set of branded items to the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, the Foundation partner of the Korle Bu Pediatric Oncology Unit.

Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana raises funds for the treatment, care and cure of children with cancer, and seeks to make childhood cancer a national health priority.

Presenting the items on behalf of PBL, Ms Ruth Baafi, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Department of the bank, said the donation was to support the activities of the Unit.

She underscored the bank’s un­wavering commitment to contrib­uting to commendable causes that benefit the broader community.

Receiving, Akua Sarpong, Executive Director and Co-found­er of the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Foundation, expressed profound gratitude to PBL for the support.

She said significant number of patients at the centre come from underprivileged backgrounds, hence the need to support them to access quality health care.

She added that this dona­tion would play a pivotal role in alleviating the financial burden of their medical expenses during the course of their treatment.

The Pediatric Oncology Nurse in charge of the Unit, Madam Faustina Amoako, com­mended the bank for the kind gesture, and entreated well-mean­ing Ghanaians as well as other philanthropic and corporate bod­ies to also support the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the hospital in other areas, such as the acquisi­tion of monitors, medication and also funding for expansion works.

The Korle Bu Oncology Day Care Unit plays a pivotal role in providing care to young patients grappling with cancer.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE