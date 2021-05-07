Progress of nation can’t accelerate on partisanship—Yarboi Annan

Nii Yarboi Annan, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for the Odododiodoo Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has stated that the progress of the nation cannot accelerate on partisanship.

“Even before my primaries, I always come out very principled with my views, I believe we cannot fix challenges of our country based on partisan lines, which is what we have been doing, I belonged to the NPP, I saw most of the issues people are complaining about today right, I saw it three years ago,” he noted.

Nii Annan, who defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2020 December 7 elections, indicated that he started speaking about issues and people within the NPP did not take kindly to some of them.

“Since I was criticising my own party, if we fail to be truthful to the system, who caused it? It is all of us and our silence,” he said and criticised lack of concerted effort in getting full value for various governments’ attempts at industrialising the country along lines of various natural resources of the nation.

“There must be concerted effort at getting full value in whatever we decide to industrialise, for instance, the government must lead concerted effort to ensure that and if we should start trading here locally in gold actively, gold is a commodity and also a currency, I do not see why we can’t put proper regulations around for us to all benefit from what we extract,” Nii Annan observed. -3news.com