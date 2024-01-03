Pres tasks KPMG to audit SML deal…report to be submitted in 2weeks

BY CLIFF EKUFFUL

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked KPMG, an international audit, tax and advisory services firm to audit the contract entered into by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) to enhance revenue assurance in the extractive sector.

The contract enabled the SML to ensure enhanced revenue assurance in the down and up stream petroleum production sector as well as the minerals and metals resources value chain.

The contract has come under intense criticism following a investigative piece by the investigative journalist, Manasseh Awuni Azure which alleged some wrong doings in the contract terms and execution.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said the terms of reference for KPMG in the conduct of its audit was to ascertain the rationale and needs assessment performed prior to the contract approval by GRA.

It was also to assess how the arrangement aligned with specific needs, assessing the appropriateness of the contracting methodology, verifying compliance with legal standards and industry best practices in the procurement process for the selection of SML.

In addition, it is to evaluate the degree of alignment between current activities and the stipulated contract scope, identifying any deviations, evaluate the value or benefit that SML had so far offered to the GRA through the engagement as well as review the financial arrangements, including pricing structures, payment terms and resolution of any financial compliance issues.

The firm is to submit a report on its findings on the above, together with appropriate recommendations to the President within a period of two weeks.

The statement said President Akufo-Addo had directed the Ministry of Finance and the GRA to provide KPMG with whatever assistance it would require for conduct of the audit, stressing that “He has also directed the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority to suspend the performance of the contract, pending the submission of the audit report.:

The suspension included any payments presently envisaged under its terms, the statement emphasised.