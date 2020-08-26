PNC presidential hopefuls wants Council of Elders intervene in impasse

The three presidential aspirants of the People’s National Convention (PNC) have appealed to the party’s Council of Elders to urgently address the confusion within the party.

They said timely intervention by the Council of Elders would ensure that the party becomes a formidable force going into the December 2020 elections.

The aspirants, David Apasera, Reverend Samuel Adjei-Debrah and Samson Asaki Awingobit, said the current situation within the party warrants an immediate resolution.

In a joint statement issued on August 23, 2020, the aspirants said barely four months to the 2020 general election, the party was yet to elect its national executives and flag bearer following disagreements between the leader of the party, Dr. Edward Mahama and the party’s Chairman, Bernard Mornah.

They claimed that whereas the National Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah set the party’s National Delegates Congress on September 19, 2020, a separate directive from former flag bearer and leader of the PNC, Dr Mahama, overturned Mr Mornah’s instruction when he (Dr Mahama) announced a new date for the same congress pushing it to September 26, 2020.

The aspirants said it was currently unclear the exact date the PNC would hold the congress due to the separate dates announced with various members and executives of the party divided over their loyalties to both leaders and the youth of the party had also called for a resolution of the ensuing impasse.

“We the three flag bearer hopefuls on the ticket of the People’s National Convention, are calling on the Council of Elders of our great party, to as a matter of urgency, intervene and resolve all growing factions within the party in the interest of the PNC.

“Following a meeting between our good selves, we believe a timely intervention by the PNC Council of Elders on recent happenings in the party, will help ensure it goes into the December 2020 general election with a formidable and a unified front,” the statement said. -citinewsroom.com