The Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Prince Aboagye Sakyi, has interacted with some institutions in the Ayensuano District capital, Coaltar, to acquaint himself with their activities and render support for the development of the area.

As part of his visit, he paid a courtesy call on the Ayensuano District Chief Executive, Ms Josephine Awuku Inkoom, in her office at Coaltar to discuss a number of youth development projects the government was rolling out in the district.

“As part of my agenda to revamp and rebrand the Youth Wing, earlier in the day I embarked on a day’s working visit to the district capital, Coaltar. The mission was to visit the head of government representative in the district, Head of the Health directorate, Education, Agriculture and lastly the Presbyterian Senior High School (SHS) – Coaltar,” Mr Sakyi told the Ghanaian Times in a statement.

“My first stop was at the office of the District Chief Executive, Mr Josephine Awuku Inkoom, I paid homage to her as the head of government business in the district, we discussed issues of youth development and the numerous opportunities that this government has implemented and is yet to roll out for the citizenry particularly the youth in the district,” he added.

Mr Sakyi also paid working visits to the Health, Agriculture and Education directorates in the district, and ended his tour at the Presbyterian Senior High School, stating “I encourage the students to take their lessons serious and come out with better grades, their development will go a long way to help the country and the district.”

“I presented a trophy and 10 medals to the master in charge of sports and the sports prefects of the school as my support to the games (athletics) ongoing in the school.

“I wish to thank the District Chief Executive, the head of agencies and all the auxiliary staff at the agencies I visited,” Mr Sakyi added

Mr Sakyi was accompanied on the tour by his deputy, Daniel Okyere Apraku, Adu Richard- Acting Director National Disaster Management Organisation and Mr Ali Tanko.

