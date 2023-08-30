PBL builds capacity of customers on digital payments, collections

Prudential Bank Ltd (PBL) as part of its digital empowerment efforts has organised a high-level capacity building seminar on digitalisa­tion for its customers in Accra.

This is first in the series of such engagements to empower clients to enable them to face business challenges of the 21st century.

Over 60 customers and merchants got the opportunity to participate in the maiden seminar on digital products aimed at edu­cating them on the essential roles digital platforms play in modern service delivery and making bank­ing transactions easier.

Speaking at the opening of the seminar held in Accra, the Executive Head of Operations, Prudential Bank, Thomas Broni, said the seminar formed part of the bank’s moves to foster stron­ger relationships with its stake­holders and create a platform for participants to share their con­cerns and give feedback on the bank’s digital payment systems for enhanced service delivery.

The Head of Digital Trans­formation, Mr Leopold Armah, gave a comprehensive overview of the bank’s suite of digital products and the current global trends in digital payments and collections.

He said a new era was dawn­ing on the banking industry, driv­en by a collection of megatrends that were dramatically changing the landscape.

Banks, including Prudential Bank, he said, were forced to rethink their business models to accommodate these emerging realities, both locally and globally from COVID-19 to AfCFTA to Russia-Ukraine war to the BRICS group evolution.

To this end, he said, “The Bank has built the necessary dig­ital capacity to support merchant businesses in these times; there­fore, any business that fails to catch up with the on-going digital revolution may gradually die out.” PBL is well resourced to support all sectors; be it commerce, retail, educational institutions, fintechs, manufacturing, mining concerns etc.

He said holding the seminar demonstrated the bank’s pro­active approach to steering the digital revolution.

He, therefore, urged busi­nesses to adapt to the ongoing digital shift to remain competi­tive.

“You need to take advantage of the bank’s digital products to enjoy seamless and secure busi­ness transactions,” he said.

Ms Shelter Siebu, POS Sales Officer, took time to address, in detail, the minor issues encoun­tered by merchants when using the bank’s POS/GhQR/M-Pay terminals, while offering practical solutions for smoother opera­tions.

The event ended on a high note with a networking session where clients got further insights on PBL capabilities while others used the opportunity to strike new business relationships.

Prudential Bank distributed branded souvenirs, including Mastercard Corporate Cards, to participants as appreciation for their loyalty and support to the bank over the years.

