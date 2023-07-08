Otumfuo commends Prudential Bank for support to businesses

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the new Managing Director of Prudential Bank Ghana Limited, Mr Bernard Appiah Gyebi, to build upon the solid foundation laid by his predecessors who worked so hard to nuture the bank.

He also advised him to bring further innovations into the bank’s operations, especially considering the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, which has affected the financial sector.

He commended the bank for its continuous support to businesses and the Ghanaian economy.

The Asantehene gave the advice when Mr Gyebi paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce himself to the King as the new Managing Director of the bank.

He stressed the need for the Managing Director to embark on a deposit mobilisation drive to enable the bank to support businesses, especially Small and Medium Size Enterprises.

He suggested that all the banks should come together and partner with the central bank to change the face of banking to reflect the current economic situation.

Mr Gyebi, who was delighted to meet the Asanehene, expressed his profound gratitude to Asanteman for supporting the business of the bank in the Ashanti Region.

He thanked the King for the valuable advice he has been giving to the management of the bank since its inception, and informed Otumfuo that the success of the bank would not have been possible without the prayers, support, and patronage of Asanteman.

Mr Gyebi also relayed the bank’s appreciation to His Royal Majesty for being a valued customer of the bank.

He assured the Asantehene that the bank’s performance would soar during his tenure as the Managing Director, and he would always count on him for his rich advice.

The Managing Director was accompanied by Mr Daniel Kissiedu, Board Member, Mr Thomas Broni, Executive Head, Operations, Mr Ebow Quayson, Executive Head, Business Development, Mrs Akosua Boahen, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Mr Thomas Dwomoh-Ameyaw, Ag. Regional Manager, and Mrs Naomi Adjei-Twum, Marketing Manager.

BY TIMES REPORTER