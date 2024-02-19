Osman Musah honoured as most respected CEO at Ghana Industry CEO Awards

Mr Osman Musah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Insaan Company Limited has been awarded the prestigious title of the Most Respected CEO at the 6th Ghana Industry CEO Awards in Accra.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for both Mr Musah and his company, affirming their commitment to excellence in the Construction Industry.

Insaan Company Ltd is a construction firm that embarked on its journey in 2005 and has been a key player in shaping both the private and public sectors in Ghana.

The company’s dedication to delivering quality projects has earned them a stellar reputation in the industry.

Operating with a vision that extends beyond the borders of Ghana, Insaan Company aspires to leave an indelible mark on the global construction landscape in the near future.

The Ghana Industry CEO Awards, now in its 6th year, stands as an annual beacon, recognising outstanding CEOs across diverse sectors in Corporate Ghana.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Musah said: “I am humbled and honored to be the recipient of this coveted award. It feels great to know that someone somewhere appreciates what you do and how that impacts positively on the operation of your organization. This award is only going to spur me and my company to greater heights, Insha Allah.

“I thank the organizers for this award. I would like to dedicate this award to first and foremost my clients who have kept faith with the company, without whom the award would not have been possible.

“Secondly, to the staff and workers of Insaan Company Ltd whose hard work, passion and zeal for excellence and dedication to the mission of the company has made this possible, and last but not the least goes to my family and friends for their unflinching support and prayers. I can assure you that this is just the beginning of better and greater things to come in the future Insha Allah”.

The award selection process is a democratic one, involving nominations from the Ghanaian general public who meticulously shortlist deserving CEO’s.

By Times Reporter