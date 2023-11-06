National Chief Imam calls for ceasefire between Israelis-Hamas

The Office of the National Chief Imam says Israel’s war on Gaza in Palestine and the killing of civilians is a crime against humanity.

It has therefore called for total ceasefire between the two countries.

The Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, spoke through his Special Assistant, Professor Mohammed Marzuq Azindo on Saturday, when a section of the Muslim communi­ty converged on his residence to commiserate with Palestine.

Noting that Palestinians had been victims of Israeli occupation for decades, he said the lives of Jews and Palestinians matter, and that Israel’s war on Gaza was a matter of justice against injustice.

The National Chief Imam said that he was worried that Palestine had been reduced to victims of impunity and vindic­tiveness.

Sheikh Sharubutu said Israel’s war on Gaza was not a religious war because of the Christian casualties in Palestine.

“We are not here to preach Islam against any religion; it’s a matter of injustice against justice. We are not haters of any race. We don’t hate Jews but we stand for justice,” Sheikh Sharubutu added.

As the international community try to stop the war, the National Chief Imam asked for a new world order that would place justice over injustice, peace over vindictiveness, sanctity and restoration of human dignity.

Alhaji Mohammed Gado, Chair­man, Advisory Board, Office of the National Chief Imam, described Israel’s war on Gaza as a humanitar­ian crisis.

He condemned the killing of more than 10,000 Palestinians, the bombing of hospitals, schools, and places of worship including mosques and churches.

Alhaji Gado said there was the need for everyone to understand that Israel’s war on Gaza was as a result of occupation, suppression and domination.

The Ambassador of Palestine to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri recounted that the war did not start from October 7.

He said the war started when Israel started killing, stealing Pales­tinian lands.

Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip started on October 7 when Hamas launched an attack on Israel killing several hundreds of Israeli soldiers and civilians and held others captives.

In a related development, the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) on Thursday, em­barked on a demonstration in Accra to call on Israel to stop its attacks on Palestine.

According to them, the harass­ment of Palestine, the occupation of their lands by the Israel over the years, and the recent conflict in the Gaza strip, amounted to human rights abuse.

Clad in a white shirts, bearing the inscription “Free Palestine,” the protesters, numbering over 150, converged on Obra Spot for the three-hour protest which ended at the Accra Heats of Oak Park.

The General Secretary of the Socialist Movement, Ghana, Kwesi Pratt Jnr and other coveners were joined by the Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Samia Yaba Nkrumah, Former Member of Parliament for Kumbugu, Ras Mubarak, mem­bers of the Coalition of Muslim Organisation Ghana (COMOG) , the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and some students .

BY MALIK SULLEMANA & CECILIA LAGBA YADA