MTN FA Cup: Kotoko face Chelsea

Nine-time champions Asante Kotoko was handed a difficult MTN FA Cup quarter final draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay.

It will be a must-win game for the Porcupine Warriors as the competition represents the only chance to win a trophy to earn a place in Africa club competition.

Yesterday’s draw also handed Premier League Champions, Hearts of Oak a dicey meeting with Elmina Sharks at Elmina.

Ashantigold SC will welcome second-tier side Kintampo Top Talents FC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Two-time winners Medeama SC will lock horns with second-tier Attram De Visser at the Tarkwa Akoon Park to end the last eight fixtures.

At the last four, winners from the Ashgold and Top Talents clash will face the winner of the Kotoko versus Berekum Chelsea clash.

The winner of the Hearts of Oak versus Sharks game will lock horns with the winner of the Medeama SC versus Attram De Visser game.

According to the organizers, both semi final games will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium from July 31-August 1 2021 with the final set for August 8 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY