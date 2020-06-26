MOYS, NSA mourn Saka Acquaye

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi, has sent his condolences to the family of Mr Saka Acquaye, whose sudden death was announced on Wednesday in Accra.

A statement issued and signed by Prof Twumasi on behalf of the Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah, lamented the loss of Mr Acquaye to the NSA and the sporting fraternity in general.

Until his demise, Mr Acquaye was the Deputy Director General (technical) of the Authority.

“His contribution to sports development in Ghana, which spans over three decades, is immeasurable and as such, the sporting fraternity has lost an illustrious figure. On behalf of the NSA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, I wish to extend my deepest condolence to the family of Mr Aquaye, as they go through this difficult time.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” it added.