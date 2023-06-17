MasterCard hosts customers to UEFA Champions League finals viewing

MasterCard cardholders and partners were treated to an extraordinary evening of football, camaraderie, and entertainment on Saturday, June 10 as they watched the UEFA Champions League Final between English champions, Manchester City and Inter Milan from Italy.

The gathering had in attendance popular Ghanaian artist, King Promise, who thrilled the audience with an eclectic performance of his hit songs.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the live viewing of the UEFA Champions League Final match.

Emotions ran high as football history unfolded on the screen, creating an extraordinary atmosphere.

The combination of art, culinary delights, and the thrill of the game made the viewing event an unforgettable priceless experience for passionate football fans.

Adding to the excitement, MasterCard showcased its innovative range of products through an impressive exhibition, allowing guests to explore the company’s cutting-edge technology and solutions. This fusion of football, music, and technology created a truly immersive and multi-dimensional event, marking the viewing experience as an extraordinary celebration of passion and creativity.

Addressing the gathering, MasterCard’s Country Director, Ghana, Bossman Kwapong, said “Football connects people from all walks of life regardless of their differences. It unites fans in celebration and gives them a common ground to share their joys and sorrows. This is why we are passionate about bringing you closer to the actions through our long-standing partnership with the UEFA Champions League.”